Simplex Trading LLC Buys 87,923 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.18 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

