Simplex Trading LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 130.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 184,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,991. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.