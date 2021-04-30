Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 13,155 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,596 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $5,206,000.

Shares of TBF opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

