Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SSD stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

