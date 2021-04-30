SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $99.11

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.11, but opened at $95.49. SiTime shares last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 882 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Get SiTime alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.