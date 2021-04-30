SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,287. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

