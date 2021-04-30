Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 34,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $7,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

