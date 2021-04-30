Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

