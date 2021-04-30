SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 373,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

