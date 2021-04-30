Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $197.86 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.