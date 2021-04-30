SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.91. 23,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,655,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

