Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

SMFTF stock remained flat at $$49.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $51.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

