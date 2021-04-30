Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $17,674.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,303.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCKT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCKT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

