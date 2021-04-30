SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $365.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $334.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 21,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

