Solaris (XLR) Market Cap Achieves $567,271.50

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $567,271.50 and $151,303.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

