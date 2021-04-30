Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

