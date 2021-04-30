Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 340,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.