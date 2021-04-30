Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP James A. Harrell III Sells 794 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SON traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 762,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,844. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

