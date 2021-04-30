Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SFBC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%.

In other news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $53,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $48,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

