South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

