South State Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

South State has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

