South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $84.77. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

