SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,235. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $342.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.