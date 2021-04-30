SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $467,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $138.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

