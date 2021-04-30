SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 198,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,655,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

