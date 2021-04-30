SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up about 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,264,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.14. 36,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,955. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

