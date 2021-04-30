Spectris’ (SEPJF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

SEPJF stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

