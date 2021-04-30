Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 129.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 97.4% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.