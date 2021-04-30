Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPXSY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.79. 315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

