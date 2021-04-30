Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.