Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $262.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.31 and its 200-day moving average is $297.86. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,225,000 after buying an additional 228,917 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.