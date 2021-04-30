SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SWTX traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,863. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

