Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce $39.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.67 million to $39.73 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $30.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $172.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.69 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,050. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

