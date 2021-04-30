SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

