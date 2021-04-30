St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of St Barbara stock remained flat at $$7.78 on Thursday. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

