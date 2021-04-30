St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

