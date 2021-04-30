St. Louis Trust Co Buys 19,006 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.39. 110,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

