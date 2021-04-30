St. Louis Trust Co Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $187.89. 2,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

