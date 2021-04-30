Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $15.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $19.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

SWK traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,606. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $211.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day moving average of $183.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

