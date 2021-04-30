Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

