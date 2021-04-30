Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 100,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,565. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

