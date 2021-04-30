Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.87

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 18523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 141.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

