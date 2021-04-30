State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $375.44 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.50 and a 200-day moving average of $350.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

