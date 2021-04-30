State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

