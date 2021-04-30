State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

BXS stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

