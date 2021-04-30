State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $422,000 Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

CLW opened at $34.26 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

