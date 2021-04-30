State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,037 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

