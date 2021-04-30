State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 207 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

