State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,140 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

UFCS opened at $31.23 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $784.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.56%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

