State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,510 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ScanSource worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $9,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $753.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

